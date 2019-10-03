In Celebration to reopen with new candy store in time for Halloween

Upstairs at In Celebration ,customers will find lots of video games including many newer ones that feature head-to-head racing as well as some classics like Dig Dug and Galaga.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After being closed for most of the summer, In Celebration will reopen its doors on Lincoln Avenue later this month with a new, expanded candy store.

“When Rocket Fizz left we decided that there was a need to fill that gap,” owner Cindy Hayek said. “We have a large selection of what we call retro candies, because we went with a retro 1980s arcade. We’ve added air hockey, Galaga, Dig Dug to the arcade, and we also added an additional SnoCross game and Batman game, so that our customers can race against one another.”

Hayek has changed the name of the store from In Celebration of Kids to In Celebration and plans to reopen on Oct. 11.

The store, which was the site of the former Franklin Mall, consists of a candy store, a game and souvenir stop and a children’s clothing store on the ground level. Upstairs is a café and the arcade.

The new candy store is 1,600 square feet and will feature a variety of selections that Hayek hopes will bring back warm memories for adults and introduce children to some candy classics. The space will also feature a large candy tree that will change with each season — taking on a spooky feel for Halloween, a festive feel for the holidays and romantic vibe for Valentine’s Day.

The game store will continue to offer a wide variety of board games, puzzles and novelties for all ages, and in the back, customers will find a children’s clothing store offering selections from Mud Pie, Kickee Pants, Mimi & Maggie, Hatley, UGG and LazyOne.

“We’re just redoing some of our brand names,” Hayek said. “We are getting rid of some old ones and adding some new ones.”

The menu at the In Celebration café has been modified and will focus on Hawaiian shaved ice in 25 flavors, Italian sodas, popcorn and pizza.

“The newest thing we have upstairs is shaved ice,” Hayek said. “It’s really light and fluffy. It’s not like a snow cone, and it’s served over a lump of ice cream so it’s really amazing.”

The café will be open in the afternoons, and along with the arcade , Hayek hopes the area will be a great place for children to hang out and have some fun. Hayek said the arcade and café will also be available for birthdays and private parties.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

