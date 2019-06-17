In a rainy work week, Steamboat can expect a break in rainclouds Wednesday

A raindrop hangs from a pine needle on a tree during a wet morning in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs is set to receive another round of thunderstorms Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction forecast scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday evening, with a high of 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

Weather Service meteorologist Scott Stearns said these would likely be afternoon showers.

“It might linger into the evening, late evening hours, but it’s mostly day time convection,” he said.

“Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday, favoring areas north of Interstate 70, as another disturbance moves through. Again, gusty winds, frequent lightning and brief, heavy rain will all be possible with storms,” the Weather Service wrote in its hazardous weather outlook for Western Colorado and Eastern Utah.

Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weekly forecast on snowalarm.com that this wet weather is caused by storms north and southwest of the area.

“Waves of energy and moisture rotating around the storm to our north and ejecting out of the storm to our southwest will conspire to bring good chances for showers and storms to our area for the next three days, with the best chances and greatest coverage on Monday and Tuesday,” Weissbluth wrote. “Like on this past Friday, the storms will be capable of localized moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.”

The area will see a short break of sunny, 70-degree weather on Wednesday and Thursday morning, but more storms are possible by Thursday afternoon.

Expect a rainy end to the workweek. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening with a high near 74 degrees. On Friday, the Weather Service forecast showers and a cooler high of 65 degrees.

Weissbluth wrote that this forecast is expected to change, but “right now, Friday looks to be the most active day for our area.”

A winter of average snowfall and a spring of above-average precipitation has kept the Yampa River flowing above 2,000 cubic feet per second at the Fifth Street stream gauge in downtown Steamboat since June 3. Since Saturday, the river has flowed between 2,400 and 3,400 cfs.

The river is below flood stage, though parts of the Yampa River Core Trail are flooded.

The Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service forecast the river would continue to fluctuate around 2,000 to 3,000 cfs for the remainder of the workweek.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.