Illegal trespassing: the Record for Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
9:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.
12:28 p.m. Officers responded to a public health call in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way.
1:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42 after receiving a report that a person trespassed on private land.
1:55 p.m. Officers responded to a call regarding a potential fraud at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.
3:06 p.m. Police responded to the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle on a public health call.
3:08 p.m. Officers responded to a second public health call on Mount Werner Circle inside Gondola Square.
8:04 p.m. An illegal burn was reported at a condominium in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
Total incidents: 61
- Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
