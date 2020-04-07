Illegal trespassing: the Record for Monday, April 6, 2020

Monday, April 6, 2020

9:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.

12:28 p.m. Officers responded to a public health call in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way.

1:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42 after receiving a report that a person trespassed on private land.

Support Local Journalism Donate



1:55 p.m. Officers responded to a call regarding a potential fraud at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

3:06 p.m. Police responded to the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle on a public health call.

3:08 p.m. Officers responded to a second public health call on Mount Werner Circle inside Gondola Square.

8:04 p.m. An illegal burn was reported at a condominium in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.