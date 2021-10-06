Illegal trash dumping: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

6:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an animal complaint on Fish Creek Falls Road and Third Street.

8:44 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1400 block of Sparta Plaza.

1:38 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about an animal on Captain Jack Drive and 13th Street.

5:47 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping on Routt County Road 14 and Country Green Road.

7:20 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the ninth block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.