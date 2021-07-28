Illegal trash dumping: The Record for Tuesday, July 27

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

9:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a complaint about an animal on Pine Street and Second Street.

1:03 p.m. Officers found a piece of lost property inside a business in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way.

2:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about illegal trash dumping on Routt County Road 68 in Steamboat.

3:25 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a person trespassing in Safeway, in the 37000 block of U.S. Highway 40.

5:46 p.m. Officers were called about a fraudulent check in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:49 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.