Illegal trash dumping: The Record for Thursday, July 15
Thursday, July 15
3:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
9:29 a.m. Officers took a report of property damage in the 200 block of River Road.
9:56 a.m. Officers received a report about a theft in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
1:08 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a pet off its leash on Longthong Road and Apres Ski Way.
2:52 p.m. Officers were called about illegal trash dumping in the 700 block of Sandhill Circle.
Total incidents: 57
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.