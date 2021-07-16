Illegal trash dumping: The Record for Thursday, July 15

Thursday, July 15

3:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

9:29 a.m. Officers took a report of property damage in the 200 block of River Road.

9:56 a.m. Officers received a report about a theft in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

1:08 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a pet off its leash on Longthong Road and Apres Ski Way.

2:52 p.m. Officers were called about illegal trash dumping in the 700 block of Sandhill Circle.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.