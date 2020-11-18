Illegal skiing: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17

12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a business security guard in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Road who said a man checking into the business was not being cooperative with the staff. Officers cleared the incident.

7:34 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a customer inside a business in the 1000 block of 13th Street who told officers he saw people not wearing masks inside the business.

9:27 a.m. Officers were called about a man who was skiing at Howelsen Hill Ski Area. They told him skiing was not allowed yet, and the man left without issue.

10:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of fraud in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 52 in Steamboat Springs.

11:06 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said there was damage to several doors in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue and the man believed someone tried to break in. Officers took a report about the damage.

6:27 p.m. Officers received a call about a misplaced cellphone in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. They will hold the cellphone until someone calls to pick it up.

9:02 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. The caller told officers she heard loud noises and thought they were fireworks. Officers searched the area but did not see anyone lighting fireworks.

11:10 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a man in the 80 block of Anglers Drive who said he found a small bag with a crystalline substance inside. Officers are investigating the incident.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.