Illegal fire: The Record for Wednesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about a vehicle that looked suspicious in the 1900 block of Curve Court.

9:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about an illegal fire in the 147 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. Routt County is currently in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means fires are restricted unless they are built in a permanent fire ring. Violating the fire ban can result in up to a $100 fine for the first offense and $200 for the second. For subsequent offenses, the maximum fine is $1,000.

10:36 a.m. Officers took a report about a piece of lost property at Little Toots Park.

1:53 p.m. Officers received a call about an alleged fraud from a resident in the 1700 block of Natches Way.

2:56 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 20000 block of West Yampakita Lane.

6:35 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:58 p.m. Officers mediated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

11:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 70 block of Park Place.

Total incidents: 64

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.