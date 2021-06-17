Illegal fire: The Record for Wednesday, June 16
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about a vehicle that looked suspicious in the 1900 block of Curve Court.
9:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about an illegal fire in the 147 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. Routt County is currently in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means fires are restricted unless they are built in a permanent fire ring. Violating the fire ban can result in up to a $100 fine for the first offense and $200 for the second. For subsequent offenses, the maximum fine is $1,000.
10:36 a.m. Officers took a report about a piece of lost property at Little Toots Park.
1:53 p.m. Officers received a call about an alleged fraud from a resident in the 1700 block of Natches Way.
2:56 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 20000 block of West Yampakita Lane.
6:35 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:58 p.m. Officers mediated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
11:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 70 block of Park Place.
Total incidents: 64
• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Illegal fire: The Record for Wednesday, June 16
Wednesday, June 16, 2021