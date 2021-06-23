Illegal fire: The Record for Tuesday, June 22

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

1:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about wildlife on U.S. Highway 40 and Storm Canyon Trail in Steamboat Springs.

7:38 a.m. Deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 45000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.

2:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a suspicious incident in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

5:24 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a person trespassing in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

7:10 p.m. Officers responded to a bear outside of a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:14 p.m. Deputies responded to an illegal fire in the 100 block of U.S. 40. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires and campfires and explosive use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.

10:18 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they believed they saw an intoxicated driver near Columbine Drive and Village Drive.

11:15 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the 2400 block of Poma Lane.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.