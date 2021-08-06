Illegal fire at the rodeo grounds: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 5
Thursday, Aug. 5
7:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from outside a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
8:25 a.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 2700 block of Ski Trails Lane.
8:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a trespassing incident in the 300 block of Moffat Avenue in Oak Creek.
9:40 a.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.
11:39 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 100 block of Walnut Street.
6:53 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Ski Times Square Drive.
8:31 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an illegal fire at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds.
Total incidents: 60
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire District responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
