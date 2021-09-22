Illegal fire at Emerald Park: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 21
2:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle.
1:40 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 700 block of Critter Court.
3:31 p.m. Officers found lost property at the Howelsen Hill Park Complex.
4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of illegal burning at Emerald Park.
7:52 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 10th block of Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.
10:45 p.m. Officers responded to a drug violation at Colorado Mountain College.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
