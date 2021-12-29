Illegal dumping near Fish Creek Falls: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

7:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

8:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver stuck in the snow on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

1:23 p.m. Deputies responded to a car crash with injuries on Routt County Road 129.

1:59 p.m. Officers received a complaint about illegal dumping in the 1700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

2:08 p.m. Officers received a report of stolen items at the base of Steamboat Resort.

3:46 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:06 p.m. Officers responded to a shoplifting incident at City Market.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.