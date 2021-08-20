Illegal drug violation: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 19

Thursday, Aug. 19

10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an illegal drug violation in the 2000 block of Downhill Drive.

11:31 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:32 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of an animal off its leash in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 36 in Steamboat.

4:10 p.m. Officers were called about illegal trash dumping in the 700 block of Hilltop Parkway.

10:14 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

11:09 p.m. Officers responded to an alcohol violation in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

Total incidents: 68

• Steamboat officers responded to 39 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.