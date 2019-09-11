Illegal camping: The Record for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

5:49 a.m. A person reported hearing someone on her porch in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unable to locate anybody in the area of the home.

11:50 a.m. A person reported that a person had damaged his property in the 30300 block of Rout County Road 16 near Oak Creek. When the property owner confronted the man, he had yelled threats at him.

11:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

12:07 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to assist a person having a seizure on a trail near the Yampa River Bridge east of Hayden.

1:17 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to a suspicious incident at Steamboat Springs High School.

1:23 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist a child with breathing difficulties in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark. The person was transported to the hospital.

3:15 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of trespass at a mine property in the 36800 block of Routt County Road 27. A person reported a family was camping on the property. Deputies didn’t find any people there but found some abandoned lawn chairs and toys.

8:25 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person who fell at a hot spring in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

Total incidents: 56

Sheriff’s deputies had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat officers had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.