Illegal campfire: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

7:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious man pantomiming the action of shooting a rifle in the 1700 block of Ranch Road. Officers determined the man was not doing anything illegal.

9:35 a.m. Police were called about three dirt bikers trespassing on private property in the 1800 block of Burgess Creek Road.

1:50 p.m. Police received a report of some items allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Riverside Court.

2:48 p.m. Police were called about an alleged burglary occurring at a condominium unit in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. The suspected burglars turned out to be people delivering a mattress who went to the wrong unit.

3 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man who left a hospital and was walking down the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

4:21 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a fight between parents and their adult daughter in Yampa. The daughter reportedly broke a door after getting in a fight over her drinking. Deputies issued her a citation for criminal mischief.

10:20 p.m. Deputies were called about an illegal campfire at the Dry Lake Campground on Buffalo Pass. They issued a man a court summons on suspicion of violating Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.