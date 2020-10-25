Illegal burning: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 24

3:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received reports of two people trespassing in a business bathroom in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

6:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a citation for illegal burning in the Seedhouse Campground.

8:29 a.m. Officers received reports of broken windows on at the bus stop in Snow Bowl Plaza.

9:32 a.m. A man told police someone drained his hot tub on the 2400 block of Ski Train Ln.

10:49 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a dog-at-large in the 1200 block of Steamboat Dr. Officers did not find the dog.

11:22 a.m. Officers received a report of a gas smell in the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave, but they did not smell gas when they arrived.

11:54 a.m. Deputies issued a citation to people burning a fire in the Dry Creek Village subdivision in Hayden.

12:15 P.M. Officers received an anonymous report of someone not wearing a mask in a business in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr.

2:37 p.m. Officers received a report that items were stolen from a business in the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave.

3:44 P.M. Deputies received a report of a stolen political sign in the 30000 block of Silver Spur St.

4:29 p.m. Officers received a report of someone stealing items and fleeing a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Dr.

4:44 P.M. Deputies issued a warning for illegal burning to a man using a grinding automotive tool outside.

6:46 P.M. A caller told officers they thought they saw someone mixing chemicals to make drugs in the 1300 block of Conestoga Dr. Officers made contact with party and that was not the case.

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers responded to 45 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Search and Rescue officers responded to one call for service.