Illegal burn: The Record for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

5:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a trespassing incident in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

5:59 a.m. Police received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

6:27 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from an apartment complex in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

Support Local Journalism Donate



8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 65 along Colorado Highway 131.

9:19 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.

11:07 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a wildfire that resulted from an agricultural burn along Routt County Road 8 near Yampa.

12:10 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a second wildfire that resulted from an agricultural burn in the 39900 block of South Valley Drive.

2:40 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a third wildfire in the 32800 block of Routt County Road 24. It was determined to be an illegal burn, and the person responsible received a court summons.

12:40 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

2 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit someone at Meadow Lane and Whistler Road.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:23 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:12 p.m. Deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 32900 block of U.S. 40.

7:35 p.m. Deputies were called about a trespassing incident at Purple Sage and Silver Spur streets.

9:57 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance at Fourth Avenue and Forest Street in Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.