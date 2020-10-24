Illegal burn: The Record for Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

7:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a code violation call in the 3300 block of Sunburst Court.

11:42 a.m. Officers responded to a report of threats near the Steamboat Springs transit center.

12:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an illegal burn report near mile marker 152 on U.S. Highway 40.

2:23 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

6:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear near the 500 block of Tamarack Drive.

7:25 p.m. Officers investigated a report of an open door in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calld for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.