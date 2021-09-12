Illegal burn on Rabbit Ears: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 11
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious person near the 300 block of Mountain Village Circle.
2:38 a.m. Police officers were called to the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets on the report of a noise complaint.
9:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of an illegal burn on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass near mile marker 147 on U.S. Highway 40.
3:01 p.m. Officers received the report of a bear getting into trash near the 2100 block of Glacier Ridge in Steamboat.
6:11 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported hit and run vehicle collision near the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.
9:18: p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious incident near the 28000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.
9:25 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the corner of Walton Creek and Whistler roads on the report of a disturbance.
Total incidents: 36
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
