Illegal burn on Rabbit Ears: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 11

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious person near the 300 block of Mountain Village Circle.

2:38 a.m. Police officers were called to the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets on the report of a noise complaint.

9:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of an illegal burn on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass near mile marker 147 on U.S. Highway 40.

3:01 p.m. Officers received the report of a bear getting into trash near the 2100 block of Glacier Ridge in Steamboat.

6:11 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported hit and run vehicle collision near the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.

9:18: p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious incident near the 28000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.

9:25 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the corner of Walton Creek and Whistler roads on the report of a disturbance.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.