Illegal burn near Oak Creek: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 7
Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021
12:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the corner of 11th and Yampa streets following a report of a suspicious vehicle.
1:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Yampa.
9:04 a.m. Officers were called with a complaint about an animal near the corner of East Maple Street and Amethyst Drive.
11:48 a.m. Deputies were called about an illegal burn around mile marker 13 of Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.
12:34 p.m. Officers were called about someone trespassing in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
3:29 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
5:31 p.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision near mile marker 109 of U.S. Highway 40 just east of Hayden.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
