Ikon Passes for 2023-24 season go on sale next week

The Ikon Pass for the 2023-24 ski season will go on sale Thursday, March 16.

Those who purchase the pass this spring can ski the last week, April 10-16, of the 2023 season at Steamboat Resort, as well as select dates at other resorts.

The adult Ikon pass starts at $1,159 — a 7.41 % increase over last year. The base pass will increase 7.8%, with the starting price jumping from $769 to $829. As usual, prices will increase throughout the spring and summer. For more, go to IkonPass.com/en/Shop-Passes .

In its sixth season, the Ikon Pass offers access to more than 50 destinations worldwide, including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Eldora Mountain in Colorado. Changes for 2023-24 include Taos Ski Valley moving from the Ikon Base Pass to the Ikon Base Plus Pass. Additionally, Deer Valley will require lift reservations.

For a limited time, any Ikon Pass purchase includes savings on any 2023-24 winter booking made through Ikon’s travel planning service, Ikon Pass Travel , before May 5.

Every Ikon Pass purchase will come with two discount codes from Smith. One code will be valid for a discount on any pair of Smith sunglasses or prescription glasses, and the second will be valid for a discount on any additional product at SmithOptics.com .

Pass holders will also get a 20% discount when purchasing $200 or more at TheNorthFace.com . Pass holders will also receive a free one-year membership to Outside. This provides access to unlimited content from Outside Magazine, SKI, Warren Miller catalog, Backpacker, Climbing, VeloNews, Pinkbike, Cycling Tips, Outside TV, Warren Miller, Yoga Journal and more.

Epic Passes went on sale Tuesday, March 7, with adult passes starting at $909.