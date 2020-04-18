Ikon Pass to feature new deferral program

Guests take advantage of a cloudless day at Steamboat Resort in November. Alterra Mountain Co., owner of the local resort, announced the creation of a new deferral program on Friday for Ikon Pass holders.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Friday, Alterra Mountain Co., owner of Steamboat Resort, announced a new deferral option to its Ikon Pass that acts as a form of insurance for pass holders.

The company calls it Adventure Assurance, and it allows skiers and riders who purchase a pass for the 2020/21 winter season to defer the pass until the next season “for any reason, with no fee,” according to a news release.

The announcement comes amid massive economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted everything from stock markets to people’s bank accounts. With no clear path forward or a timeline of when the country could return to normalcy, many feel uncertain about making future purchase decisions.

People also feel hesitant to purchase a season pass without knowing how good the next winter will be for skiing and riding.

The new deferral option is a way to alleviate uncertainty and provide more flexibility with the Ikon Pass, according to the news release. From Sept. 10 to Dec. 10, skiers and riders can decide not to use their pass for the 2020/21 season and defer the value to any Ikon Pass product for the next winter.

“We understand skiers and riders may feel unsure about the future and it may be difficult to commit to adventures still months away. We hope this new option enables them to feel the confidence to purchase today, or whenever they are ready,” Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra, said in the release.

The deferral option is the latest in a series of new initiatives Alterra is using to entice people to purchase its multi-resort pass. Earlier in the week, the company extended the deadline to purchase a reduced-price Ikon Pass and doubled discounts for renewing passholders.

This comes as the resort conglomerate faces the economic fallout of a shortened winter season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As a way to prevent the spread of the virus, Gov. Jared Polis enacted an executive order on March 14, which effectively shut down all downhill skiing operations in the state for the rest of the winter season. Hours before the governor’s order, Alterra said it would close 14 of its North America destinations, including Steamboat and Winter Park, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Alterra originally planned to make $223 million in capital improvement projects, according to Kristin Rust, director of public relations. While officials are still reviewing budgets, it looks as though about half of those projects will be cut.

