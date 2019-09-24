Ikon Pass pricing to increase Oct. 17

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Skiers and riders have less than a month to save $50 when purchasing an Ikon Pass.

The Ikon Pass, currently priced at $1,049 for an adult, will increase to $1,099 on Thursday, Oct. 17.

When it launched in March 2018, the Ikon Pass cost $899 and initially provided access to Steamboat Resort and 11 other destinations owned by Alterra, as well as limited access to 13 other destinations.

Today, the cost of the Ikon Pass has increased about 17%, and is now accepted at 41 destinations across 12 states, four Canadian provinces and five continents.

The Ikon Pass offers unlimited access to 14 destinations and seven days combined at 26 destinations with zero blackout dates.

Ikon Pass pricing Pricing Before Oct. 17, 2019

Adult = $1,049

Young Adult (13-22 years) = $779

Child (5-12 years) = $399

4 and younger = $49 – no price increase Pricing as of Oct. 17, 2019

Adult = $1,099

Young Adult (13-22 years) = $859

Child (5-12 years) = $459

4 and younger = $49 – no price increase

The Ikon Base Pass, which gives unlimited access to 12 destinations and five days at 28 destinations with 10 blackout dates, is also set to increase by $50, from $749 to $799 for adults.

About the Ikon Pass Destinations: 41

Colorado ski areas: Steamboat Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass

Continents: 5

States: 12

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 84,385

Trails: 4,857

Lifts: 719

*Does not include Canadian Mountain Holidays stats

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.