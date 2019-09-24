Ikon Pass pricing to increase Oct. 17
Pass price increases 17% since 2018 launch
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Skiers and riders have less than a month to save $50 when purchasing an Ikon Pass.
The Ikon Pass, currently priced at $1,049 for an adult, will increase to $1,099 on Thursday, Oct. 17.
When it launched in March 2018, the Ikon Pass cost $899 and initially provided access to Steamboat Resort and 11 other destinations owned by Alterra, as well as limited access to 13 other destinations.
Today, the cost of the Ikon Pass has increased about 17%, and is now accepted at 41 destinations across 12 states, four Canadian provinces and five continents.
The Ikon Pass offers unlimited access to 14 destinations and seven days combined at 26 destinations with zero blackout dates.
Pricing Before Oct. 17, 2019
Adult = $1,049
Young Adult (13-22 years) = $779
Child (5-12 years) = $399
4 and younger = $49 – no price increase
Pricing as of Oct. 17, 2019
Adult = $1,099
Young Adult (13-22 years) = $859
Child (5-12 years) = $459
4 and younger = $49 – no price increase
The Ikon Base Pass, which gives unlimited access to 12 destinations and five days at 28 destinations with 10 blackout dates, is also set to increase by $50, from $749 to $799 for adults.
Destinations: 41
Colorado ski areas: Steamboat Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass
Continents: 5
States: 12
Canadian Provinces: 4
Total Acres: 84,385
Trails: 4,857
Lifts: 719
*Does not include Canadian Mountain Holidays stats
