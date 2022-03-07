Ikon Pass goes on sale March 10; prices up for 2022-23

Ikon Pass released its sale date this week — March 10 — and prices for the 2022-23 ski season, while also announcing three new destinations.

For $1,079, adults new to the mountain sports pass can purchase the full Ikon Pass, which includes no blackout dates at 50 destinations worldwide. It includes 14 unlimited skiing and riding destinations and up to seven days at 35 destinations, according to the ikonpass.com. Renewals are $100 less.

Steamboat Springs is among the 14 unlimited access destinations on the full pass.

Steamboat is also on the up-to-five-days-each list on the Ikon Base Pass, which costs $769 for new adult purchasers, or $719 for renewals. Base Pass includes blackout dates, including in Steamboat — Dec. 26 through 31, Jan. 14 and 15, 2023 and Feb. 18 and 19, 2023.

An Ikon Session 4-day pass retails at $419 for adults. Nurse, military and college discounts are available.

Two Mountain West mountains — in Sun Valley, Idaho, and Snowbasin, Utah — and one in the French Alps have been added to the list of Ikon Pass destinations.