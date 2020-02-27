Ikon Pass for 2020-21 season will feature new session pass, access changes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When the 2020-21 Ikon Pass goes on sale Thursday, March 5, it will mark three years since its debut.

Alterra Mountain Co. introduced the pass in January 2018, and it has since picked up 41 winter destinations and is accepted at ski areas across the world.

At a glance: Ikon Pass Destinations: 41

Colorado ski areas: Steamboat Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass

Continents: 5

States: 12

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 84,385

Trails: 4,857

Lifts: 719

*Does not include Canadian Mountain Holidays stats

Adults, 23 and older, will pay $999 for the 2020-21 Ikon Pass. For 13- to 22-year-olds, the pass costs $739; for children ages 5 to 12 it’s $309; and for children 4 and younger the cost is $209.

Prices for those renewing Ikon passes are lower with the Ikon Pass costing $899 for repeat buyers.

New for the 2020-21 season is a four-day session pass. Skiers and riders can get four days at four different destinations, or one favorite mountain, for $399 with select blackout dates. Also new is unlimited access with both the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass — with blackout dates — to Sugarbush Resort in central Vermont. Unlimited access to Stratton Mountain in Vermont also will be included for the Ikon Base Pass, with blackout dates.

Access to Jackson Hole or Aspen Snowmass, however, will now cost extra in the new season. The resorts will no longer be included in the base price for the Ikon Base Pass.

Up to $100 in renewal discounts will be offered for 2019-20 Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders for the 2020-21 season if purchased before Wednesday, April 22.

