Ikon Pass adds payment plan, family discounts for 2019-20 winter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Next winter’s Ikon Pass will go on sale March 5, and Alterra Mountain Co. unveiled some changes for its multimountain pass, including new discounts and, perhaps most notable, a payment plan for early buyers.

Steamboat Resort Senior Communications Manager Loryn Kasten called the payment plan a "welcome benefit" to locals who had trouble last year bearing the pass's cost all at once.

The new payment plan includes a $199 deposit due by April 24, followed by four monthly payments from June to September.

At a glance 2019-20 Ikon Pass

Unlimited Steamboat access

• Adult (23 and older): $949

• Young adult (ages 13 to 22): $699

• Child (ages 5 to 12): $299

• Ages 4 and younger: $49 2019-20 Ikon Base

Five restricted days at Steamboat

• Adult (23 and older): $649

• Young adult (ages 13 to 22): $499

• Child (ages 5 to 12): $259

• Ages 4 and younger: $49 Discounts

• Up to a $30 discount for 2018-19 Ikon passholders.

• Up to two discounted children’s passes per adult pass.

• Military and college student discounts available with validation at IkonPass.com.

"It makes the pass a more plausible purchase for families in our valley," she said.

Another benefit to families includes a discount for children ages 5 through 12 if their parents get a pass before that April 24 deadline. Adults who buy a full Ikon Pass can purchase as many as two child passes for $199 each. Those with an Ikon Base pass can get up to two child passes for $159 each.

The Ikon Pass, which debuted in January 2018, will include 38 destinations for the 2019-20 winter, including ski resorts in 12 states as well as New Zealand, Chile, Canada and Japan.

The full Ikon Pass, offers unlimited access to 14 destinations, including Steamboat Resort, plus limited days at an additional 23 resorts. It costs $949, but those who bought this season's pass can get up to a $30 discount.

A cheaper option, the Ikon Base pass, allows access to 12 destinations, with blackout dates during holidays, plus a limited number of days at an additional 25 resorts. It costs $649, with the same discount of up to $30 available to renewing passholders.

In another change from this season, Kasten said a Steamboat-only season pass will no longer be available.

"Technically, the only way to ski unlimited at Steamboat is with the full Ikon Pass," Kasten said.

Kasten hopes all of these changes — including a new gondola with a reduced ride time and increased uphill capacity — will attract new guests to the Yampa Valley.

"We are always looking to encourage more people to come visit Steamboat," she said. "I think the Ikon Pass does that."

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.