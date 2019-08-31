If you bring a dog to breakfast: The Record for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

12:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were flagged down by a couple in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The two had booked a vacation rental there but could not get inside.

8:33 a.m. Officers received a report that some guests at a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane were causing a disturbance. The previous day, they left their dog alone in the room and the animal barked, annoying guests. This time, the guests had brought the dog into the breakfast room and it reportedly was making a scene.

11:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who lost consciousness in the 500 block of Wyatt Drive.

12:21 p.m. A man called police, alleging someone had stolen his $300 pair of sunglasses from a fitness center in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:45 p.m. Some kids reportedly were bothering a baby deer in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

9:16 p.m. A resident called police about a suspicious car parked outside their home in the 1700 block of 13th Street. It left the area before officers arrived.

9:46 p.m. Staff at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue told a man he is not allowed to smoke marijuana in his room or inside the building. He called police and asked if this is true. It is.

10:05 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. People were carrying items out of a neighbor’s condominium unit. Officers contacted the suspicious people, who were the tenants of the unit, in the process of moving into a new place.

10:41 p.m. Police were called about another suspicious incident in the 3300 block of Covey Circle. This time, people were carrying items into a residence. Officers found the same people from the previous call, who were moving into their new place.

11:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint in the 10 block of Balsam Court, where a party was taking place. They issued a citation for a minor who was drinking alcohol.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.