Identity theft: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 17
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
12:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian on 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
2:12 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle outside Howelsen Ski Area.
7:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver on Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 35 in Oak Creek.
8:43 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.
3:45 p.m. Deputies were called to a reported theft in the 30000 block of Country Green Road.
7:13 p.m. Officers received a call about an identity theft in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue responded to one calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
