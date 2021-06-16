Identity theft: The Record for Tuesday, June 15

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

6:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 13000 block of Routt County Road 51C in Hayden.

9:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an alleged identify theft in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

9:09 a.m. Officers received a complaint about bicycles on various trails in Steamboat.

1:55 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle on Routt County Road 212 in Oak Creek.

6:09 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 62 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

9:41 p.m. Deputies and officers responded together to a report of gun shots on Seventh and Pine streets.

11:14 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an unauthorized person trespassing in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

Total incidents: 65

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 25 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

