Identity theft: The Record for Monday, Sept. 13
Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash at County Shop Road and Lincoln Avenue.
9 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of identity theft on Ormega Way in Oak Creek.
11:19 a.m. Officers collected lost property in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road.
1:53 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
5:13 p.m. Officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
5:18 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at 13th Street and Critter Court.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
