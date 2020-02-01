Ice chunks thrown at vehicle: The Record for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

9:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from someone who has been getting unwanted messages on social media.

10:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a trash compactor that caught fire at a landfill in the 20600 block of Routt County Road 205.

11:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash between skiers at Steamboat Resort.

5 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a man who lost consciousness at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

5:02 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident at mile marker 58 along Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.

6:17 p.m. A man returned to his car to find someone throwing chunks of ice at it, complaining he had parked too close. Officers searched the area for the person who vandalized the man’s car but did not find any suspects.

6:23 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man getting into a vehicle and driving away from a parking lot at Steamboat Resort.

8:51 p.m. Tenants of a vacation rental called police after finding what they thought was a surveillance camera in their unit. It turned out to be a door sensor.

11:15 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Some people were stomping loudly and disturbing their downstairs neighbors. Officers told the stompers to quiet down.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.