‘I have an appointment’: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 21

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021

8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to reports of a person yelling, screaming and causing a scene near the base of the ski area. Party was fighting with ski patrol and appeared to be intoxicated. Officers made contact with the person.

8:51 a.m. Officers got a report of three men — one holding a wine fridge, one holding a television and another holding a printer — near the 1300 block of Storm Peak Lane. Officers made contact with the men.

10:09 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a homeless person who was sleeping in a stairwell near Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs. Officers told the man that he was no allowed to sleep in the stairwell.

2:21 p.m. Officers got a report of one person hitting another person’s vehicle while parking. Once vehicle had it’s door open, and the other swung in to park, striking the door. The offending driver claimed they were in a hurry and did not leave their contact or insurance information with the person they hit, instead saying they had an appointment they needed to make.

7:07 p.m. Officers responded to a hold up alarm near the 1900 block of Shield Road, but the alarm had been accidentally triggered.

10:56 p.m. Officers got a report that some of the glass at the bus stop on Walton Creek Road had been broken.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.