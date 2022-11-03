I-70 closed on Vail Pass as snow blasts high country￼
Vail Daily
Interstate 70 east of Vail closed Thursday afternoon due to safety concerns as a snowstorm blasts the Vail area.
The storm is expected to continue into Friday, with more travel delays expected, the National Weather Service (NOAA) reports.
In a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said widespread rain and snow will continue throughout the day as a storm system moves over the area.
“Significant travel hazards will be possible over many mountain passes through the Friday,” according to the outlook issued on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorm development is also possible through the late afternoon hours as well.”
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, NOAA reports.
