I-70 closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning, a Garfield County alert states.
The flash flood warning is set to expire at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is directing eastbound motorists toward a northern detour at the West Rifle exit through Craig and Steamboat Springs.
“Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley will have access to eastbound I-70 in order to reach their destination,” the alert states.
Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via U.S. Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131.
