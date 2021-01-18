Hwy. 131 reopened after fatal crash

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1:25 p.m. to reflect the reopening of Hwy. 131.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Highway 131 reopened a little after 1 p.m. after a 34-year-old Arvada man died in a two-car collision near mile marker 39 south of Toponas on Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The head-on crash involved an SUV and a sedan. A 54-year-old woman was brought to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, but troopers were unaware of the extent of her injuries at this time.

The call came in around 8 a.m. Monday, and the crash was still being investigated as of just after noon. The highway reopened around 1:20 a.m. after crews cleaned up the scene, according to the state patrol.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

