Hunter shoots himself in the leg: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

2:04 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Dream Island and Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and received a traffic citation for weaving.

3:31 a.m. A caller reported that a band was playing, and people were yelling in the area of Angels View Way and Pine Grove Road. A person was cited for disturbing the quiet enjoyment of a home.

10:16 a.m. Officers assisted a car that slid off the road in the area of Val D’Isere Circle and Melrose Lane.

10:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a man who sustained a gunshot wound at a hunting camp in the area of Routt County Road 62A near Clark A 25-year-old man accidentally shot himself in his left leg with a 40-calliber bullet while cleaning his gun at camp. He was transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

4:38 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Seventh Street. A person had left the lid to a storage container atop a gas fireplace, and it started smoking. There were no flames in the building. Firefighters helped air out the building.

7:21 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were notified of a possible search in the area of Scotts Run in North Routt. A person notified first responders that his father-in-law might be lost, but the man then contacted his son-in-law to say he’d found his way.

7:54 p.m. Deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of an illegal burn in the 15000 block of Paradise Valley Lane near Oak Creek.

10:46 p.m. Deputies were notified of a possible search for a hunter who hadn’t shown up when he was supposed to meet his party near Sheriff’s Reservoir Campground. The incident occurred near the Rio Blanco County line, and Search and Rescue volunteers did not respond.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.