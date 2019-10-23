Hunter flown to hospital with chest pain: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

8:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a fender-bender with unknown injuries at Seventh and Pine streets. No one was injured, but officers issued a ticket to one of the drivers for allegedly failing to yield.

9:32 a.m. Police investigated a report of criminal mischief at Steamboat Resort. Employees noticed some suspicious damage to a wall of an administrative building.

10:20 a.m. A recent victim of social media harassment reported the incident to police.

12:32 p.m. A 69-year-old man experienced prolonged chest pain while hunting in the Indian Run area south of Hayden. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters helped transport him to a medical helicopter, which flew him to a hospital.

8:07 p.m. An SUV hit an elk at mile marker 62 along Colorado Highway 131. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters treated the driver on-scene for minor injuries but did not need to transport him to the hospital.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.