Humane Society presentation to kick off Steamboat StoryWalk

The new StoryWalk leads visitors along the Yampa River Core Trail and can be accessed from either Bud Werner Memorial Library or the Stockbridge Transit Center.

Courtesy photo

This weekend, the Routt County Humane Society will give an informational presentation at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, which will be followed by Steamboat StoryWalk, an outdoor children’s literacy program.

The RCHS Outreach Committee presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Afterward, participants can head out and follow along the Yampa River Core Trail to the StoryWalk. The walk from the library is roughly 1 mile round trip, so participants are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Steamboat StoryWalk is an educational series designed to encourage children to enjoy the outdoors while reading at the same time. Throughout August and September, the route will feature “Picture Book by Dog” written and illustrated by Michael Relth.

Weather and availability pending, dogs will be available for adoption on-site at the event.

