Human Resource Coalition seeks volunteer to review grant requests

The Human Resource Coalition is looking for a grant reviewer to join its volunteer committee.

The coalition is responsible for assigning city and county community support funding each year, and the grant reviewer will make a two-year commitment with the bulk of their commitment coming in October and November.

According to the HRC, committee members read approximately 20 grant applications and determine funding for health and human service nonprofits.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 26. For an application, contact Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way, at kate@RouttCountyUnitedWay.org or call Routt County United Way at 970-879-5605.