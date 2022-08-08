Human Resource Coalition seeks volunteer to review grant requests
The Human Resource Coalition is looking for a grant reviewer to join its volunteer committee.
The coalition is responsible for assigning city and county community support funding each year, and the grant reviewer will make a two-year commitment with the bulk of their commitment coming in October and November.
According to the HRC, committee members read approximately 20 grant applications and determine funding for health and human service nonprofits.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 26. For an application, contact Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way, at kate@RouttCountyUnitedWay.org or call Routt County United Way at 970-879-5605.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User