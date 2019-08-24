Hugh Jessiman joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hugh Jessiman has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate. He attended Bowdoin College and received his master’s degree in business administration from Boston College.

“Hugh brings an extensive background in business management, social media and digital marketing and excellence in entrepreneurial ventures that will make him a huge asset to his clients,” said David Baldinger Jr., broker/owner at Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “We are proud to have him as part of our team.”