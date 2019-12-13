Huge amount of terrain to open this weekend at Steamboat Resort

Steamboat resident Chuck Smith gets some air down the Closets trees at Steamboat Resort on Friday. Smith has not missed a day on the resort since it opened Nov. 15.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the fresh snow Friday and the large snowstorm expected this weekend, Steamboat Resort is opening a bunch of new terrain.

With all the planned openings, more than 65% of the resort’s total terrain will be open. That’s nearly 2,000 acres, 112 trails and 12 lifts.

Why Not also opens on Saturday, meaning beginners have the best trail option from the top of the Gondola, according to the resort. A lot of intermediate and advanced terrain will also open, including hike-to access off Pony.

Sunshine and South Peak Lifts will start spinning with access to favorites like Tomahawk, Tomahawk Face, Quickdraw, Baby Powder and Sunshine Lift Line.

Opening Saturday, Dec. 14:

Sundown and Elkhead lifts

Buddy’s Run Lower

Tornado Lane

Lower Nelson’s

Tornado

Four points lift line Lower

The Ridge Lower

Crow Track Lower

Flying Z

Flying Z Gulch

Big Meadow

Hike to Pony

Skeeters Run

Bug’s Run

Longhorn

Wapiti

Perry Park

Cabin Fever

Diamond Hitch Bar UE Lift Line

Triangle 3

Storm Peak Cyclone

Typhoon

Meadow Lane

Kuus’ Cruise Lower

Three O’Clock Lower

Twilight Lower

2 O’Clock Lower

One O’Clock Lower

High Noon Lower

Daybreak

Rolex

Westside

Broadway

BC Skiway

Why Not

Concentration Upper

1/2 Hitch

Nash Junction

Opening Sunday, Dec. 15: