Huge amount of terrain to open this weekend at Steamboat Resort
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the fresh snow Friday and the large snowstorm expected this weekend, Steamboat Resort is opening a bunch of new terrain.
With all the planned openings, more than 65% of the resort’s total terrain will be open. That’s nearly 2,000 acres, 112 trails and 12 lifts.
Why Not also opens on Saturday, meaning beginners have the best trail option from the top of the Gondola, according to the resort. A lot of intermediate and advanced terrain will also open, including hike-to access off Pony.
Sunshine and South Peak Lifts will start spinning with access to favorites like Tomahawk, Tomahawk Face, Quickdraw, Baby Powder and Sunshine Lift Line.
Opening Saturday, Dec. 14:
- Sundown and Elkhead lifts
- Buddy’s Run Lower
- Tornado Lane
- Lower Nelson’s
- Tornado
- Four points lift line Lower
- The Ridge Lower
- Crow Track Lower
- Flying Z
- Flying Z Gulch
- Big Meadow
- Hike to Pony
- Skeeters Run
- Bug’s Run
- Longhorn
- Wapiti
- Perry Park
- Cabin Fever
- Diamond Hitch Bar UE Lift Line
- Triangle 3
- Storm Peak Cyclone
- Typhoon
- Meadow Lane
- Kuus’ Cruise Lower
- Three O’Clock Lower
- Twilight Lower
- 2 O’Clock Lower
- One O’Clock Lower
- High Noon Lower
- Daybreak
- Rolex
- Westside
- Broadway
- BC Skiway
- Why Not
- Concentration Upper
- 1/2 Hitch
- Nash Junction
Opening Sunday, Dec. 15:
- Sunshine and South Peak lifts
- Spike
- Fawn
- Tomahawk Face
- Tomahawk
- Sundial
- Flintlock
- Quickdraw
- Kit
- Cub
- Pup
- Buckshot
- Ramrod
- Baby Powder
- Sunshine Lift Line
- Rendezvous Way
