Howelsen ski pass might get you 3 days at a Wyoming resort this winter
Steamboat Springs considering reciprocity agreement with Hogadon Basin Ski Area near Casper, Wyoming
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A season pass to Howelsen Hill might soon get you three days of skiing at Hogadon Basin Ski Area south of Casper, Wyoming.
The city of Steamboat Springs is considering a reciprocity agreement with the city of Casper, which owns Hogadon, that would allow Howelsen pass holders to ski a weekend in Wyoming and Hogadon pass holders to ski a weekend at Howelsen.
Howelsen is scheduled to open Nov. 30 weather permitting.
Howelsen Hill and Rodeo Manager Brad Setter said city staff in Casper approached him about the idea.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Setter said. “It sounded like a win-win to me. If any folks come down here to ski, they’re staying in town, getting a room, eating at the restaurants, so there’s sales tax money to be generated, even if they’re getting a free ticket to Howelsen. We’re giving them away on Sundays anyhow, so any increase in use at Howelsen is a good thing in my mind. If council likes the idea, hopefully, we’ll get some folks to come down and ski.”
Steamboat Springs City Council will weigh in on the idea at its Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting.
“If they say ‘go for it,’ I will go forth, and if they say they’re not interested in that, then I will no longer pursue it,” Setter said.
Hogadon already has similar agreements in place with 16 other ski areas in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. Because this agreement is between Steamboat and Casper, Howelsen pass holders would only be able to use the reciprocity agreement to ski three days at Hogadon. Setter said if this reciprocity agreement goes forward and is successful, he would be open to expanding the program to agreements with other ski areas.
What: Steamboat Springs City Council meeting
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Citizens’ Meeting Room in Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:
• An update on site selection for a new downtown fire station
• A discussion on metrics to measure how well the city is addressing community housing issues
• First reading on an ordinance approving a planned unit development for a hotel at 10th and Yampa streets
• Second reading on an ordinance that would create a flat fine for animals at large violations
• Second reading of an ordinance removing excise taxes and permit fees for solar projects
• Second reading of an ordinance authorizing the creation of a tourism improvement district
• An executive session regarding the city’s Alpine Slide agreement with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and the 840 Yampa and Airport Office buildings.
Those who cannot attend the meeting can contact City Council or watch a live video stream of the meeting by visiting the city’s website, steamboatsprings.net.
“If this is something that works out well for us and we like it, I would be interested in expanding it much like (Hogadon) did, so it’s a possibility for the future,” Setter said.
The city plans to offer 15 Ski Free Sundays at Howelsen this season.
For those who want to save on multiple days of skiing, Howelsen Hill season passes can be purchased online and are available now at steamboatsprings.net/ski. Passes are available for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing or both.
Passes can also be purchased in person at the Howelsen Lodge concession stand starting Nov. 5.
“Get your pass early, especially if you have kids in the (Steamboat Springs) Winter Sports Club,” Setter said. “Don’t wait until the first day the lifts are spinning because there will be a long line that day.”
