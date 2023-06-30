Howelsen Ice Pavilion launches capital campaign for site expansion

As the population of Steamboat Springs has grown so has the popularity of ice sports. Dating back several years, the city has outgrown the Howelsen Ice Arena, as many clubs and organizations struggle to get enough ice time.

A possible solution came at the end of March when the city approved a funding agreement with the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association to expand the arena into what will be called the Howelsen Ice Pavilion. On Friday, the pavilion launched its capital fundraising campaign in hopes of raising an estimated $6 million by Jan. 31.

Kerry Shea, president of the hockey association and chair of the fundraising committee, said the expansion has been a primary focus for years, and he is excited to reach the next step of fundraising.

“We are really looking forward to the community’s support now to make it happen,” Shea said. “It is on our shoulders as a community to do what we can do to make this a reality now.”

The pavilion will be added onto the south side of the existing ice arena, between the arena and the city’s Parks and Recreation headquarters.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will be covered with a roof but have open air on three sides. It will feature a NHL-sized ice rink with an additional practice rink roughly half the size or smaller. Both sheets of ice will be refrigerated for consistent ice conditions.

In addition, the facility will include more locker room areas to account for the use of the additional rinks and a dryland workout area for all sorts of programming. The roof above will keep snow away and may offer space for local spring and summer sports to practice and train until the winter snow melts.

The new Howelsen Ice Pavilion, highlighted in green, would be open-air on three sides with a locker room space connecting the fourth side to the existing Howelsen Ice Arena. The project is hoped to be complete by early 2025. Howelsen Ice Pavilion/Courtesy Photo

“Some of the biggest impacts right now are practice times,” Shea said. “We are really stressed and pressured especially for the youth in our community to be able to allow them to practice and hone their skills and develop at primetime between 2-9 p.m. This is really going to provide additional relief and expansion for that timeframe.”

According to Shea, the additional sheets of ice will make it possible to have expanded hockey tournaments, offer reasonable practice time for all ice sports and double or even triple ice time for other community events.

A view from Howelsen Parkway shows the addition of the Howelsen Ice Pavilion to the existing Howelsen Ice Arena. The $6 million expansion project would double or even triple ice time for athletes. Howelsen Ice Pavilion/Courtesy Photo

Between 2017 and 2022, the city invested over $4.5 million for initial expansion improvements including parking lot improvements, an expansion of the lobby and more. The city has tasked the primary use-groups of the facility to raise the remaining $6 million required for the pavilion.

Shea said that if they meet the late January deadline, they might be able to start construction next spring or early summer. His hope would be to have the expansion complete by the end of 2024 but projects it to be finished and operational between late 2024 and early 2025.

“At the end of the day, we know there is a need out there,” Shea said. “We know that programs are expanding and we know our community is growing. This is a facility that has done a lot for the betterment of our community, and now we have the ability to enhance that with this final step.”