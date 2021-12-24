Howelsen Hill’s new chairlift to start spinning Sunday

Contractors working for SkyTrac use guide lines to place the top assembly on one of the new lift towers at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Friday, Oct. 9. The new chairlift carries three people, runs much faster than the old one and will run every day.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

North America’s longest continually operating ski area will begin spinning a new chairlift Sunday, Dec. 26.

Howelsen Hill Ski Area put in a new chairlift — a donation from Smartwool, The VF Foundation and Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club — over the summer. The former Barrows chairlift — named after Olympic skier and Steamboat resident Jim “Moose”Barrows — had been operating at the hill for decades.

“We’re just trying to broaden our reach to the Front Range and throughout Colorado,” Howelsen Ski and Rodeo Manager Brad Setter said. “It’s just to kind of get us on the map and make people understand that we’re here, and we’re a viable option for them.”

The new lift carries three people and runs much faster than the previous option. In effort to make skiing at Howelsen more appealing to beginners, the chairlift will run seven days per week, so those new to skiing do not have to rely on the Poma Lift.

Skiing at Howelsen Hill is free every Sunday.

In addition to being in operation since 1915, Howelsen Hill also boasts having the largest and most complete natural ski jumping complex in North America.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.