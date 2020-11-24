Howelsen Hill’s 105th winter season starts Saturday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Howelsen Hill will open for the 2020-21 winter season at 10 a.m. Saturday offering a totally new way to enjoy the mountain.

“We’re thankful for another season of outdoor winter recreation at Howelsen Hill and excited to get underway Saturday, Nov. 28,” said Howelsen Hill & Rodeo Manager Brad Setter in a news release. “While operations will look different, we want to thank everyone in advance for keeping our community safe by following the ski area’s health and safety protocols and being flexible as the season evolves.”

The season’s first Ski Free Sunday will be offered Sunday, Nov. 29. With the help of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, the city will operate the ski area seven days a week this winter. The hill will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

With limited terrain, skiers and riders should understand that only the expert trail, The Face, and the Pony area will be available opening weekend. At this time there is no Nordic terrain availability. Due to capacity requirements, the ski area will implement a reservation system for non-season pass holders during the first Ski Free Sunday.

Guests will be able to make an online reservation at http://www.steamboatsprings.net/skifree for a two-hour session during one of three time slots: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4p.m. Each session will be limited to 75 people, and reservations may be made for up to four people. Tickets will be available for pick up 30 minutes prior to the reserved time.

Season pass holders will not be required to make a reservation at this time.

“We hope this process only occurs for the first Ski Free Sunday but understand that reservations may be extended for future Ski Free Sundays depending upon capacities and public health guidelines,” Setter said. “It’s early with limited terrain, so help us ski all season long and wait if you can or join us during the week.”