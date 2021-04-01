Howelsen Hill stars in Warren Miller film

A professional athlete skis down Howelsen Hill. (Photo courtesy of Warren Miller Entertainment)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ian Anderson grew up skiing at Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Though he was never involved with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, he graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 2010 and went on to work seasonally for the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department each summer in between attending college at the University of Denver.

As an intern and now, a full-time producer at Warren Miller Entertainment, Anderson always knew he wanted to help feature Steamboat and show the rest of the world how proud he was of his hometown.

“I wanted to come back and start in the town that raised me and the community that raised me,” Anderson said.

Anderson then heard that Warren Miller was looking to feature smaller ski hills in cities with larger resorts, specifically as part of a web series called “Return of the Turn,” where the group focuses specifically on skiing fundamentals without flashy gear and equipment.

“A lot of the skiing you see on screens and on the internet has turned into just big resorts and conglomerate passes,” Anderson said. “In this day and age, these town hills are getting forgotten and lost along the way, and these big resorts are dominating the industry.”

Howelsen will be featured alongside Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Anderson said the company chose the two locations because of their strong ties to the cities where they are located.

“The cool thing about Howelsen is it’s right in town — it’s right in the heartbeat of the Steamboat community,” Anderson said. “Having Warren Miller show how much the community loves Howelsen Hill and skiing in general is such a good feeling.”

Robbie Shine, a lifelong skier and the ski and rodeo supervisor for the city, said he remembers watching his first Warren Miller film at 5 years old and dreaming of one day participating in one.

“Warren Miller is the godfather of ski movies, and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to have them showcase Howelsen,” Shine said. “The ski industry is often a pay-to-play industry, so it’s pretty special that they chose us and we didn’t have to pay anything.”

The company filmed on Howelsen’s closing weekend. Anderson said they have not yet decided how long the segment will be, but he expects it to be around five minutes and air in October or November.

“I don’t think it could’ve been more special to highlight something that I love as much as the community loves,” Shine said. “It’s mind blowing to think that Steamboat and Howelsen will get this opportunity.”

Anderson said for him, shooting a film for a famous entertainment company about his hometown feels like a unique accomplishment.

“It’s really cool,” Anderson said. “This really does feel full circle for me, because I didn’t get the same opportunities that my friends in Winter Sports Club got growing up, so it’s really cool to come back and get that experience.”

Anderson and Shine both agreed spotlighting a smaller, more affordable ski hill is refreshing.

“This is a place you can come and learn to ski, and you don’t have to break the bank to do it,” Anderson said. “Sometimes, the big resorts get people who ski there every day and only want the best of the best up there, but that’s not what Howelsen is about.”

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.