Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online

Steamboat locals Genevieve, right, and Sydney Lanham ride up the Barrows Chairlift on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Howelsen Hill. The city announced on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, that Howelsen Hill season passes are available for purchase online.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254.

Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.

“The ski area offers some of the most affordable season pass options for individuals and families in Colorado,” Howelsen Ski & Rodeo Manager Brad Setter said in a Monday, Oct. 24, news release. “On top of that, we’re finalizing several on-mountain improvements including additional snowmaking capacity. Plus, we’ve fired up snowmaking and snow is in the forecast next week, so the time is now to secure your pass.”

Season passes can be purchased at SteamboatSprings.net/Ski , though in-person pass pickup and sales are also available at the Howelsen Hill ticket office during select hours.

This season, passholders can have their passes preprinted by emailing a photo to the ticket office at HowelsenTicketOffice@SteamboatSprings.net . Photos must be of the passholder’s face only. There should not be any sunglasses, goggles, hats or other people in the photo. If the photo is approved, the ticket office requires 48 hours to process the pass.

The ticket office will also continue to sell season passes and daily tickets during normal operating hours throughout the ski season.

In addition, this season the Howelsen Hill pass will offer three days access to several other resorts including Sunlight, Snow King, Snow Valley, Mont Due Lac and Hogadon.

Howelsen Hill’s popular Ski Free Sunday program is anticipated to start Nov. 27 and continue every Sunday through closing day. For more, SteamboatSprings.net/Ski .