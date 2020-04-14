Howelsen Hill, portion of Core Trail to close during COVID-19 testing
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Howelsen Hill and an area of the Yampa River Core Trail will be closed for two days this week as the recreation area will host a community COVID-19 drive-through screening.
Howelsen Hill will serve as the site for community COVID-19 test days on Wednesday and Saturday, with testing anticipated to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re asking the public to avoid Howelsen Park so that public health can administer the tests in the most efficient way and with the least amount of public impact,” Steamboat Springs Parks & Recreation Director Angela Cosby said.
The Howelsen Park complex including Howelsen Hill, associated parking lots and the historic lodge will be closed to the public during community testing. The closure also includes the Howelsen Rodeo Arena, ski area base area, trails from these areas and Howelsen Parkway from the Fifth Street Bridge to the ski area. The Core Trail along Howelsen Parkway will be closed, and trail users should detour over the Fifth Street Bridge to Yampa Street to reconnect with the Core Trail.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.