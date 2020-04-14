Howelsen Hill, portion of Core Trail to close during COVID-19 testing

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Howelsen Hill and an area of the Yampa River Core Trail will be closed for two days this week as the recreation area will host a community COVID-19 drive-through screening.

Howelsen Hill will serve as the site for community COVID-19 test days on Wednesday and Saturday, with testing anticipated to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re asking the public to avoid Howelsen Park so that public health can administer the tests in the most efficient way and with the least amount of public impact,” Steamboat Springs Parks & Recreation Director Angela Cosby said.

The Howelsen Park complex including Howelsen Hill, associated parking lots and the historic lodge will be closed to the public during community testing. The closure also includes the Howelsen Rodeo Arena, ski area base area, trails from these areas and Howelsen Parkway from the Fifth Street Bridge to the ski area. The Core Trail along Howelsen Parkway will be closed, and trail users should detour over the Fifth Street Bridge to Yampa Street to reconnect with the Core Trail.