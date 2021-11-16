Howelsen Hill delays opening to Dec. 4

City officials announced Monday that Howelsen Hill is pushing its opening day from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

After Steamboat Resort announced Monday it will delay its opening to Nov. 27, Howelsen Hill Ski Area is following suit, postponing its Opening Day to Dec. 4.

The ski area in downtown Steamboat Springs was scheduled to open Nov. 27, but warm temperatures have delayed natural snowfall and prevented crews from making snow.

“Despite heroic efforts by our snow making crew, Mother Nature has had other plans so far this season,” Steamboat Parks and Recreation Director Angela Cosby said Tuesday in a news release. “While this is a difficult decision to make, conditions have not been favorable for snow making, and the forecast does not show much of a change. But as we know in the Yampa Valley, winter always arrives, it just takes a little longer some years.”

Crews at Howelsen will continue to take advantage of any snowmaking conditions over the next couple of weeks to build a base of snow.

The delay also gives Howelsen more time to finish projects, such as the new Barrows Triple Chairlift, a new ticket booth made from the old lift shack and more.

“Our first priority is to provide a safe skiing product for our community and our partners at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club,” Cosby said. “The Howelsen Hill team is ready to make the most of any favorable weather windows to ensure a safe and successful opening day.”

Though its opening is delayed, the ski area is expecting to stay open through April 3 for the first time in its history, as long as conditions allow.

