Howelsen Hill announces opening day terrain

A day after Black Friday, Howelsen Hill will open for its 107th winter season on Saturday, Nov. 26. The following day will be this season’s first Ski Free Sunday on Nov. 27.

The ski area plans to open The Face, lower Wrens and Ponyland, the beginner area, served by the Barrows lift, the poma and a carpet.

Additionally, limited Nordic terrain will be available at the base including the loop above the concrete bleachers and in the rodeo area. Uphill access is permitted and early season skiers should use Blackmer Trail.

“Our team has been working around the clock to get the ski area ready for opening day and we’re excited to get things officially underway this weekend,” Howelsen Hill Ski & Rodeo Manager Brad Setter said in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 22. “We’re looking forward to another winter of skiing/riding, exciting events and the new tubing hill coming later in December.”

Steamboat’s “hometown hill” will officially open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Howelsen will again run lifts seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The season is expected to go through March 26, 2023.

The community sledding hill will return sometime in December. Sleds are not allowed at the ski area.

Additionally, the new tubing operation is slated to open Dec. 17. Tubing will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Reservations are recommended and can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/Tube .

